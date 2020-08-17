City of Albuquerque offers assistance through Eviction Prevention Program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the difficulties brought on by COVID-19, the last thing anyone wants to deal with is the possibility of being evicted from your home. Unfortunately, as unemployment rates are so high, many will be faced with this very situation.

Deputy Director of Behavioral Health and Wellness of the City of Albuquerque, Gilbert Ramirez discusses what tenants need to know and what they can do to protect themselves if they are unable to pay their rent. The Eviction Prevention Program is federally funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and is designed to provide emergency rental and utility assistance to income-eligible households within the Albuquerque city limits.

For details on the Eviction Prevention Program, call 311 or visit CABQ’s Health & Social Services webpage.