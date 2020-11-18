City of Albuquerque offering new options for neighborhood signs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sprucing up Albuquerque neighborhoods, one sign at a time. The city has laid out some new options for what these signs that identify neighborhoods can look like.

From the style of sign, down to the font, the city is giving neighborhood associations more ways to modernize how they welcome people into the neighborhood. “Some of the sign styles were just they had basically been put into place several years ago and I think the idea was that we wanted to modernize the styles, the signs and just offer neighborhoods more variety in how they can actually order a neighborhood sign,” says Vanessa Baca, Office of Neighborhood Coordination.

The updated Neighborhood Sign Manual was presented to city council earlier this week. The manual includes options for the texture of signs, like stucco and metal. they also include options for font and the signs can have up to five colors.

City officials say it has been more than ten years since the manual was updated and they wanted to give neighborhoods more choices. “These neighborhood Associations signs they’re beautiful they also act a notification to people who might be driving through the neighborhood that of this is where this neighborhood begins and ends and they are also a really good way to communicate about the neighborhood associations themselves,” Baca says.

If a neighborhood association does want to change their sign, they can go through the manual and customize it however they want. But the design does have to be approved by their city councilor. If the sign is approved it’s paid for out of the city councilor’s set-aside funds.

