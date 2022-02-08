ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is hosting classes to recruit more lifeguards. They are hosting 30 American Red Cross lifeguard certification classes from now until May.
Classes will be held at five different city pools. The goal is to recruit about 200 new lifeguards across the city. Lifeguards can work year-round at the city’s 12 different pools. Classes will be taught on a blended learning platform consisting of virtual and in-water sessions at five City pools.
The normal fee for a class is $75 but they are being waived for lifeguard candidates. You have to be 15 years or older to be considered. For more information on how to register, visit the city’s website.