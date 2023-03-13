ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department is offering free spay/neuter for 150 cats on Tuesday, March 14. The city is taking 150 reservations and those will be on a first-come first-served basis.

The free spay/neuter will be held at the City of Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department beginning at 10 a.m. until they reach 150 procedures. The city says cats must weigh at least two pounds and pet owners can only make reservations for up to two cats. They say the service is for Albuquerque residents only and proof of residency will be required. The register for the free service visit the city of Albuquerque Animal Welfare website.