City of Albuquerque offering another round of small business grants

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is preparing to distribute millions of dollars in grants to small businesses. The city has $7.5 million in stimulus money they will divide up in $10,000 grants.

Businesses must have 50 or fewer employees. Officials say this is part of the city’s continued efforts to help businesses recover from the pandemic. Applications open Aug. 4.

This grant is available to local businesses that fall into these categories:

Family-Owned & Entrepreneurial Grants

Mainstreet Business Grants

Hotels & Public Safety Grants

Arts & Entertainment Grants

Youth & Education Grants

Businesses are still able to receive funding even if they have received previous COVID-19 relief funds from other sources. Applicants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. There is an online application business owners can fill out. Paper applications are available to those without internet access.

Grants will be funded by Oct. 1. For more information, visit the city’s website.