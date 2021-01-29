City of Albuquerque now hiring lifeguards, staff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Each spring, the City of Albuquerque Aquatics Division gets ready for a busy summer full of fun in the sun at numerous outdoor pools across the city. Part of making sure summer fun stays safe means hiring dozens of lifeguards and other pool personnel.

Aquatics Division Manager Josh Herbert discusses what they’re looking for when hiring lifeguards. This is a great opportunity for high school students looking for a summer job.

“We’re really preparing for best case scenario and we really want to be staffed up with lifeguards for the summer,” said Herbert. “You know, last summer we offered private swimming lessons and that still requires a lot of lifeguards, a lot of instructors so we had a huge staff last year and we plan on having a big staff this year and we really need to recruit as many people as we can. Not only lifeguards but other assistants as well.”

There are several prerequisites to become a lifeguard. You have to be at least 15-years-old and must be a good swimmer. The City of Albuquerque requires lifeguards to swim 200 yards, which is eight lengths of the pool, in four minutes or less.

Additionally, you must be able to tread water and dive down to the 10 feet deep end of the pool and retrieve a 10-pound object. The City of Albuquerque is able to certify lifeguards, has COVID-safe practices in place, and has been given permission to hold lifeguard classes for potential candidates.

Lifeguard classes kick off next week and run through the end of April at the indoor City pools. Positions as aquatics aides, head lifeguards, and outdoor pool supervisors are open as well.

You can apply online to become a lifeguard for the City of Albuquerque. For more information on becoming a lifeguard, visit cabq.gov/lifeguard.