City of Albuquerque now hiring for Summer Youth Programming

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The beginning of summer is just around the corner and if you are looking for work, the City of Albuquerque is now hiring seasonal staff for its Summer Youth Programs. The City of Albuquerque’s Family & Community Services Community Recreation Center Supervisor Brianna Gallegos discusses the positions they are looking to fill.

The City reports that each year, nearly 1,000 youth are hired to help staff summer recreation programs all around Albuquerque. Gallegos explains that the department kicks off their hiring season early which started in February with their virtual job fair.

There are various positions available including BioPark camp counselors, Balloon Fiesta staff, and tennis and pickleball instructors. The City’s largest department, Aquatics, hires dozens of lifeguards and other pool personnel while other recreational facilities and community centers are in need of leaders.

Gallegos encourages those interested to apply now and the hiring process will begin around the end of May. Most facilities have part-time staff participate in weeks of training with programs starting around June and go through around August.

In addition to summer programs, the Family & Community Services Department also keeps staff year-round. Gallegos says there are opportunities for staff to stay on even if they are in school as facilities can work around schedules.

“Of course our main priority is always to keep our employees and our participants safe in our programs, even more so now. So our facilities conduct wellness checks, temperature checks for all employees and participants,” said Gallegos. “We have increased all of our sanitizing and hygiene practices and then we for sure follow social distancing and use a lot of small group activities now so we definitely will follow those procedures going into summer no matter what the red or green is.”

You can still learn about, apply, and prepare for available positions by visiting cabq.gov/jobfair