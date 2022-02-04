ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque has begun accepting applications for stores to begin selling cannabis. Businesses are required to receive the city’s cannabis retail location approval.

Stores will have to prove they comply with a number of city ordinances and applications will be approved on a first-come, first-served basis. The city is also asking for public input on legalized cannabis and is holding a series of community meetings. To learn more, visit the city’s website.