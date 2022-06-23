ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A technology company with big plans for the future is getting help from the city of Albuquerque and the state when it comes to expanding. The Air Force Research Lab recently awarded Blue Halo an $80M contract to build virtual war games to test weapons. Now, they are extending their footprint in Albuquerque.

Wednesday night, city councilors approved local economic development funding for Blue Halo to expand. The company is getting $2.5M from the state and $250,000 in LEDA funding from the city. Right now, they are renovating a building at the Sandia Science and Technology Park which is near Kirtland Air Force Base, and will also be expanding to an additional building.

They will be adding 64 high-paying jobs. “The addition of these 64 jobs to Blue Halo’s workforce alone gives you an economic impact of more than half a billion dollars over the next ten years. That’s huge. But, over the next decade, their entire impact to the region is over $3.2B. So it’s unbelievably significant,” said Danielle Casey, President & CEO, Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance.

$16M was also approved to improve their existing building.