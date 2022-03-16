ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is short umpires for its softball league. The city needs 50 umpires for a normal season, right now they only have 25.

If they don’t fill the positions they will have to limit summer softball. “We’ve had to cut back on the number of teams that we could take due to not having enough officials. Right now we are putting one official per field. We prefer to have two,” said Community Recreation Coordinator Tara Rivera.

Registration is underway for the summer softball season. The city had to cancel its spring flag football season because of the shortage.

They are hoping to have a season in the fall. They are also beginning to look for lifeguards and other summer positions. For more information, visit the city’s website.