ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque has promoted two employees to lead key departments and hired a third for another important post. William Gallegos will now serve as director of the Solid Waste Department. He has more than 30 years of environmental compliance and management most recently as Solid Waste’s deputy director.

Donna Sandoval will now oversee the city’s Department of Finance and Administrative Services. She joined the city’s staff as its controller in 2020.

The city also announced that Casey Padilla will be its next labor liason.