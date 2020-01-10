City of Albuquerque looks to Gateway Center as step to curbing homelessness

In Albuquerque, there are multiple resources available for people who have fallen on hard times. Director of the City of Albuquerque’s Department of Family and Community Services, Carol Pierce highlights some of those services and resources.

The Westside Emergency Housing Center is open year-round and 24-hours a day on the weekends. Those experiencing homelessness can take a free, daily shuttle between the shelter and Coronado Park, Hope Works Day Shelter and God’s Warehouse.

“Before this year, we were only open five months a year,” said Carol. “Once that closed in March then those folks were trying to find shelter or take care of themselves. So, this is the first year as far as I can tell in the city’s history, that we didn’t close that shelter. So now we’re open 365 days a year so people can be safe.”

The city reports that there has been a steady use of the shelter including in the summer. Recently the city began to offer medical services, case management services and job placement opportunities through its partners.

The Gateway Center was approved by voters in the November Bond Election and will serve as a gateway into services and resources that move individuals and families out of homelessness and into permanent housing.

On December 14, 2019, the City of Albuquerque held a Gateway Center Community Input Session which allowed the community to engage in a conversation. The report can be found on the City of Albuquerque’s website.

There is currently a city survey regarding the community’s input on planning the Gateway Center. The survey will end on January 15, 2020.

For additional information on homeless services, visit the City of Albuquerque’s website.