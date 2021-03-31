City of Albuquerque looking to hire lifeguards for summer season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s almost that time of year where we shed the boots and coats and swapped out for swimsuits and trunks. Fun in the sun is right around the corner, which means the City of Albuquerque Aquatics Division needs lifeguards. Aquatics Division Manager Josh Herbert discusses what they are looking for when hiring lifeguards and what’s required.

To become a lifeguard, applicants must have some advanced swimming skills. Those interested must be able to swim 200 yards in 4 minutes or less, dive down in the deep end of 10 feet and retrieve a 10-pound object, and must be able to tread water for 2 minutes. Herbert says having these skills is crucial because you have to swim to save someone’s life. It’s essential to be a strong swimmer.

Classes are in a blending-learning option where people can take courses and tests online. In-person learning will practice COVID-safe practices where no more than ten people are in a class, maintaining social distancing, and mannequins are used for training.

If someone cannot meet the swimming requirements but still wants to be involved, there is a new position called an “Aquatics Aid.” That person will be trained and responsible for on-land emergencies. Anyone interested can go to www.cabq.gov/lifeguard for more information and apply today.