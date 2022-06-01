ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce held “For the Love of Downtown” to discuss ways to revitalize the downtown area. Guests heard from a community development expert who stressed the need for any downtown to establish its own unique arts and culture that cannot be found anywhere else.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller pointed to the advantages downtown already has, like low traffic and easy access, as well proximity to the river. He also spoke about making sure the character of the community is preserved. “How are we going to maintain our historic culture and buildings and fill them up but make sure we’re not tearing them down. That we’re not gentrifying,” said Mayor Keller.

While discussing changes, Mayor Keller also acknowledged a key part of attracting businesses and the public will be improving safety. “How do we actually make sure we’re not having stolen cars, drive-bys?” he said.

The city will be collecting data and public feedback over the next six months to come up with a revitalization plan.