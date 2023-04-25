ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque City Council is looking for community members interested in joining the Albuquerque Civilian Police Oversight Advisory Board. The board is made up of five members, appointed by the city council, members serve three-year terms.

Minimum Qualifications

Have not been employed by the Albuquerque Police Department for at least three years prior to appointment, or have not been employed by other law enforcement departments for one year prior to appointment

Successfully pass a background check

A demonstrated ability to engage in mature, impartial decision making

A commitment to transparency and impartial decision making

Residency within the City of Albuquerque

There is no minimum required education or work experience.

For more information and to submit an application follow this link. All members of the committee will be selected by the Albuquerque City Council.