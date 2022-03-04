ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is accepting applications for its paid summer internship program. The Department of Arts and Culture is looking for 20 high school juniors, seniors, or recent graduates for the Mayor’s creative youth corps.

Each participant will be assigned to a different community partner and will work closely with a mentor to develop skills. Over the last two summers, the program has had 60 participants. Projects have included designing t-shirts, supporting summer programs for children, painting murals, creating and editing videos, and preparing for festivals and events across Albuquerque. The program lasts from June 1 through July 22.

The deadline to apply is March 25.