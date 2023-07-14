ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque announced “Operation Cooldown” Friday morning. The announcement makes it easier for residents to stay cool during the summer heat.
‘Operation Cooldown’ is happening this weekend. It includes extended splash pad hours, incentives to use city poos and more sprinkler play in city parks. The operation partnered with the department of senior affairs, the family community services department and parks and recreation.