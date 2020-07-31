City of Albuquerque launches protest coordination service

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is asking people planning to protest to reach out to a newly formed team of liaisons. The city announced Friday it’s launching a protest coordination service in order to connect city employees with organizers.

“We are committed to protecting the civil rights of all of our residents, including the First Amendment right to protest,” said Mayor Tim Keller in a press release. “That’s why we are finding new ways to connect with organizers about critical information to help keep them safe as they plan their First Amendment activities.”

People can call the hotline or go to the website to get help with traffic control or street closures or to find out whether there are limitations on particular city property.

People interested in or planning to hold a protest or demonstration can call the hotline at 505-269-5927.