City of Albuquerque launches new Homeless Assistance helpline

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The City of Albuquerque is launching a new helpline for the homeless and anyone with concerns regarding the homeless.

The Homeless Assistance Helpline is supposed to better connect homeless individuals with community service providers. City officials say they’ve received a lot of complaints over the years about homeless issues through the area like camps, needles, and trash through their 311 hotline.

They hope this will be another outlet for people to get in touch with the resources they need.

“This Homeless Assistance Line provides a way for people in our community who care to be able to try and connect someone to our services,” said Lisa Huval, deputy director of the Department of Family and Community Services.

The hotline phone number is 768-HELP. Hotline hours are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.