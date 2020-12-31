City of Albuquerque launches fast-track program to permanent supportive housing for homeless

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque reports that Family and Community Services has launched Fast-Track to Supportive Housing to help those experiencing homelessness move more quickly off the streets. In a press release, the City states that the trial program is working with over 200 residents, around half of them children, in one of the city’s five Wellness Hotels, a non-congregate extension of the Westside Emergency Housing Center that were set up as part of the city’s COVID-19 pandemic response.

The program connects residents with supportive housing and services. The City explains that over 30 households have already been enrolled in case navigation in the first week of the program and are on the path to permanent supportive housing.

According to the City of Albuquerque, the first successful participant of the Fast-Track to Supportive Housing was living on the street and was hesitant to pursue housing, explaining to caseworkers that others deserved housing before she did. After working with case managers and partners with the City, the individual signed a long-term lease for her own home on the week of Christmas.

Following her experience with the program, the city says that the individual is encouraging her friends to work with case managers to find housing of their own. The Fast-Track to Supportive Housing brings together key resources into a site-based framework to meet the needs of each individual with the goal of securing supportive and long-term housing.

The City reports that it’s collaborating with Heading Home and Cuidando los Niños to administer the City’s $2 million General Fund Rapid Rehousing vouchers that will allow residents, many with young children, to find homes of their own. Case navigators from the UNM-HSC Pathways Program and City partners also provide on-site support for residents who leave homelessness and get into stable housing.

Participants with the program work with case navigators to collect documents needed for them to get housing and connect with healthcare, support services, in addition, to support their children’s learning. Their options are reviewed by a housing specialist from Albuquerque Healthcare for the Homeless who then assists clients in finding an apartment and lines up City rental assistance.

