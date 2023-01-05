ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The holiday season, all the way through the super bowl, is a particularly dangerous time for those in domestic violence situations or those who are at risk. While it’s important to talk about it now, it’s something that impacts many members of our community year-round. The City of Albuquerque has recently launched a program to offer support for victims.

The city recently signed into law the permanent Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Commission. The commission will be a combination of advocates, people with lived experiences and government agencies. Together, the group will work to decrease the rate of domestic violence occurring in our community and ensure an effective system of prevention and intervention that serves survivors and those who are at risk.

In New Mexico, intimate partner violence is much higher than the national average. 1 in 3 women and 1 in 7 men will experience severe domestic violence in their lifetime. Over 10,000 crisis calls are placed about domestic violence service providers every year. And even after COVID in 2020, there was an increase in domestic violence incidents which rose 8%.

For more information visit cabq.gov