City of Albuquerque launches ‘Citymakers’ program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is launching a new program to better utilize the work of local artists. ‘Citymakers’ will connect local artists with different city departments to help bring a more creative approach when the city creates new community programs. The work will run through December of 2021.

“Arts, culture, and the creative economy are core pieces of Albuquerque’s heritage and history – and at the center of that are the artists and creatives who live here,” said Mayor Tim Keller in a news release. “CityMakers will boost opportunity for professional development in the creative sector and bring Albuquerque’s unique creative streak to bear on public programs.”

The city’s first three ‘Citymakers’ are Sarah Hogland-Gurule, Joseph Arnoux and John Acosta.

“Artists and creatives naturally bring innovative thinking to challenges and inspiration to overlooked opportunities,” said Dr. Shelle Sanchez in the same news release, director of Arts & Culture. “We look forward to having this dynamic cohort of creatives working with us this year, and we are committed to working to supporting them to develop projects that can serve our community.”