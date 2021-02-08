City of Albuquerque launches bilingual, opt-in emergency health notifications

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Emergency health alerts can be very crucial, but there have been some in the community who weren’t able to understand the information until now. Director of the Environmental Health Department Ryan Mast discusses what the City of Albuquerque is doing to deliver real-time alerts to residents who want them.

The City of Albuquerque is working with Rave Mobile Safety to launch a new notification software that delivers real-time health alerts to users who opt-in to receive the information. The city explains that text alerts are convenient and expand access to urgent health information to more residents.

Community members can text “ABQHEALTH” to 226787 to opt into the English language list or text “ABQSALUD” to opt into the Spanish language list from any mobile phone. Users will immediately receive a welcome message in addition to instructions to start or stop messages at any time.

The service is free for those who enroll in the alerts. The City of Albuquerque says that the text opt-in lists are meant for general health alerts that may affect the entire community at a high priority level.

Residents can sign up for updates on the following topics:

High levels of air pollutants, including smoke, blowing dust, and ozone

Food safety recalls or alerts

Hazardous material discharges

Important infectious disease developments

For more information on the City of Albuquerque’s Environmental Health Department, visit cabq.gov or the department’s Facebook page.