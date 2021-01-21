City of Albuquerque launches bilingual, opt-in emergency health alert notifications

Young casual Businessman holding and using smartphone for sms messages, hipster man typing touchscreen cell phone in the cafe. business, lifestyle, technology and Social media network concept

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque has announced that its Environmental Health Department is launching a new notification software that delivers real-time health alerts to users who opt-in to receive the information. The software works with Rave Mobile Security and offers text alerts that expands resident’s access to urgent information.

“We understand the urgency of communicating time sensitive information that affects community health,” said Environmental Health Director Ryan Mast in a press release. “By offering more ways for Burqueños to stay connected to urgent health information, we can help protect our residents.”

Residents can text “ABQHEALTH” to the number 226787 to opt into the English language list or “ABQSALUD” to opt into the Spanish language list from any mobile phone. You will immediately receive a welcome message as well as instructions to start or stop the messages at any time.

This service is free for those who enroll. The City of Albuquerque reports that the text opt-in lists are meant for general health alerts that may affect the entire community at a high priority level. Community members can sign up for updates on the following: