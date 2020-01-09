City of Albuquerque kicks off this year’s ‘Family Nature Club’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is encouraging local families to spend more time outdoors by helping them get organized. The Open Space Division is kicking off its second year of the “Family Nature Club” program.

The program offers ideas and resources to help parents come together and organize outdoor group activities in their communities. That could be at the local park down the street or in one of New Mexico’s vast wilderness areas, or anywhere in between.

“We want to ensure that we have a future citizenry that is connected to these places, that understands their amazing cultural and environmental value, that explores them, has fun in them, and are the stewards of these lands into the future,” said Colleen McRoberts, Open Space Superintendent.

The kickoff meeting is Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Open Space Visitor Center.