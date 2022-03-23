ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque Parks and Recreation Department broke ground on construction Monday on a complete renovation to a four-acre park located in the Barelas neighborhood. The park will feature a redesign focused heavily on creating a space for the entire community.

“The Barelas neighborhood is very pleased to have been a partner in this renovation project from the beginning,” said Lisa Padilla, Barelas Neighborhood Association President. “Outreach efforts put community priorities front and center and we look forward to collaborating with the City in future projects.”

The Barelas neighborhood has a culturally rich history and the City used that history as a guide in the design and development of the park. The design will create a space that focuses on intergenerational programs and activities, includes a plaza that links the senior and community centers, and will have an area for family-friendly activities such as handball, soccer, pickleball, and picnicking.

“I think any kind of improvement is important,” said Albuquerque resident Eugene Scaver. “I think its always good to hear that little pockets of Albuquerque getting renovated and being made nice, its more beneficial for the community.”

“This is one of Albuquerque’s most historic neighborhoods, and it deserves a park that brings the community together,” said David Simon, Parks and Recreation Director. “Parks are vital for the health and wellbeing of our City and we’re thrilled to work together with the Barelas community to enhance this public space.”

A primary factor of this project included community input and guidance that came from community conversations starting in early 2018. Some of the consistent themes showed a heavy emphasis on family-friendly design, multi-generational access, and physical activity and wellness.

“Our park network is a point of pride in Albuquerque, and when we’re done here, Barelas will have one of Duke City’s best,” said Mayor Tim Keller. “This community-led project draws from Barelas’ rich history and will connect the senior center, community center, and the wider neighborhood – bringing generations together in a place of play.”

Construction on phase one of the project is currently in progress. While the park area will be fenced off from public use, the senior and community centers will remain open and continue their scheduled programs under their current hours of operation. Phase one will cost $1.6 million and slated for completion in late fall 2022. The project is mostly funded by a Community Development Block Grant administered by the Family and Community Services Department.

For more information visit the Barelas Park Project website.