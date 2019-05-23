City of Albuquerque issues shutdown notice for dust generating businesses

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The City of Albuquerque has ordered a shutdown for contractors and businesses that generate dust.

Due to high winds, the city has ordered the immediate shutdown of these businesses Thursday morning. The notice is effective as of 10:05 a.m. and expires Thursday at 7 p.m.

Pollutant levels, weather patterns, air movement, and temperature levels are all monitored by the Air Quality Program.

Shutdown notices are issued during high wind events. The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued wind advisory that will be in effect Thursday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. due to potentially damaging winds.

Winds are expected to strengthen during morning hours and will peak during the mid-afternoon. They will then begin to weaken through sunset. The public is cautioned that unsecured objects may become airborne as the result of winds.

