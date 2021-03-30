City of Albuquerque issues shutdown notice for dust-generating businesses Tuesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city has ordered a shutdown for Albuquerque – Bernalillo County contractors and businesses that generate dust. The city says due to high winds, an order has been issued for the immediate shut down of these businesses Tuesday afternoon. The notice is effective as of  2:20 p.m. and expires Tuesday at 9 p.m.

Pollutant levels, weather patterns, air movement, and temperature levels are all monitored by the Air Quality Program. Shutdown notices are issued during high wind events. The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning for parts of the state until 7 p.m. Winds today, will also bring critical fire danger across southern New Mexico but will die down late this evening.

