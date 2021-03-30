City of Albuquerque issues shutdown notice for dust-generating businesses Tuesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Before finding her place in the Corrales Writing Group, Sandi Hoover spent her career as a geologist and doing conservation work in Houston. She started out writing natural history essays and now has the freedom to write about whatever she pleases, from romance to thrillers to poetry.

Originally hailing from California, Hoover and her husband came to New Mexico as soon as they began their retirement. Hoover prefers to call herself a naturalist, after having been the executive director of a few conservation organizations in Houston. She says New Mexico was the first place she and her husband both agreed on. "As soon as we could get out of the swamp, we did. As geologists, being here where the bones of the earth are exposed is just a joy all the time. I keep saying usually, 'It's just another day in paradise," Hoover said.