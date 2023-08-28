ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque on Monday reminded drivers to slow down in school zones after a crossing guard was hit last week.

The guard was hit during an afternoon shift at Apache Elementary School on Copper Avenue NE. The guard recovered and is back to work but the Department of Municipal Development (DMD) said it serves as a warning to drivers to be aware when they are in a school zone.

DMD said police are aggressively enforcing traffic laws, including school zone violations.

DMD shared the following reminders from the New Mexico Department of Transportation for drivers: