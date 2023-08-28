ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque on Monday reminded drivers to slow down in school zones after a crossing guard was hit last week.
The guard was hit during an afternoon shift at Apache Elementary School on Copper Avenue NE. The guard recovered and is back to work but the Department of Municipal Development (DMD) said it serves as a warning to drivers to be aware when they are in a school zone.
Story continues below:
- Crime: Trial for fatal 2021 crash outside River of Lights resumes Monday
- Albuquerque: Family of Sydney Wilson calls for end of teen violence
- Business: Local business worries as Fashion Outlets of Santa Fe heads to auction
- New Mexico: New Mexico governor demands changes to make horse racing drug-free
DMD said police are aggressively enforcing traffic laws, including school zone violations.
DMD shared the following reminders from the New Mexico Department of Transportation for drivers:
- A traveling vehicle shall yield to a pedestrian crossing the roadway within designated walkways.
- Every pedestrian crossing the roadway at any point other than within a marked crosswalk or within an unmarked crosswalk at an intersection shall yield the right-of-way to all vehicles upon the roadway.
- No pedestrian shall suddenly leave a curb or other place of safety and walk or run into the path of a vehicle which is so close that it is impossible for the driver to yield.
- Whenever any vehicle is stopped at a marked crosswalk or unmarked crosswalk at an intersection to permit a pedestrian to cross the roadway, the driver approaching from the rear shall not overtake and pass the stopped vehicle.