City of Albuquerque issues Health Alert for blowing dust

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque has issued a Health Alert due to blowing dust that will be in effect from Sunday, September 27 at 11:15 p.m. through Monday, September 28 at 9 a.m. Individuals with respiratory conditions in the City of Albuquerque as well as Bernalillo County are urged to limit outdoor activity during this time.

