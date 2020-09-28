ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque has issued a Health Alert due to blowing dust that will be in effect from Sunday, September 27 at 11:15 p.m. through Monday, September 28 at 9 a.m. Individuals with respiratory conditions in the City of Albuquerque as well as Bernalillo County are urged to limit outdoor activity during this time.
Latest News:
- City of Albuquerque issues Health Alert for blowing dust
- Amazon to kick off holiday shopping with October Prime Day
- UNM students mark homecoming with special events amid pandemic
- Police investigate fatal crash near Juan Tabo and Central
- Voters concerned over closure of their polling location