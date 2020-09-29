City of Albuquerque issues health alert due to smoke from recycling plant fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque Environmental Health Department has issued a health alert for smoke and fine particulate matter on Tuesday, Sept. 29. The smoke is coming from a fire burning at a recycling plant facility on Edith Blvd. between Comanche and Montano.

The department warns residents that the fire may be burning plastics and other substances that emit hazardous air pollutants when burning. Air quality near the fire could be unhealthy and everyone should avoid exposure to the smoke.

People are urged to avoid the area of the fire or to stay indoors if that is not possible. The health alert is in effect from 12:35 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29.