City of Albuquerque issues call for Haiku submissions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is asking local poets to submit their work. The city’s annual free event, Poets’ Picnic is looking for Haiku submissions.

There is an open call for short poems themes of the poems that must be nature-related. Poets are asked to send four to six of their best nature haiku or short, one to two-line unpublished original poems to Scott Wiggerman at swiggerman@comcast.net.

Emailed submissions must use “2020 Poets’ Picnic Haiku” as the email subject, with all poems sent in one email. Don’t forget to include your name, email address, city, and phone number.

The deadline for submissions is February 17. The Poets’ Picnic will take place on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the Open Space Visitor Center on Albuquerque’s westside.

The event will include poetry readings, workshops, music, food, books and more.