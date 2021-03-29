City of Albuquerque is providing rental and utility assistance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, many residents have been struggling to make ends meet, whether it be rent or even food. So the City of Albuquerque is now helping out. Community Services Operations Coordinator Mayan Armijo of the City of Albuquerque Family and Community Services discusses more details about the city and how it’s helping low and moderate-income residents when they need it the most.

The emergency rental and utility assistance program was made to help individuals and families who need help paying their rent or are in jeopardy of having their utilities shut-off due to non-payment. Residents can find help and information at cabq.gov/rent.