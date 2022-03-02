ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is recruiting for its 2022 ‘Citymakers’ program. The Department of Arts and Culture is looking for three artists. These artists will help develop projects with a variety of different departments. The program aims to connect local artists with different city departments to help bring a more creative approach when the city creates new community programs

The group of artists will work on collective and individual projects from April through December. Applications need to be submitted by March 11.