City of Albuquerque invites community to participate in ‘Welcoming America Week’

KRQE FILE/ Downtown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque announced Friday its involvement in the Welcoming America movement. According to officials, through Welcoming America week, organizations and communities throughout the country bring together immigrants, refugees, and longtime residents to build connections and affirm the importance of welcoming and inclusive places.

From September 12 to 20, there will be social media outreach focusing on the 2020 Census campaign as the city aims to ensure everyone in Albuquerque is counted. Officials say as of September 8, only 69.9% of households in Albuquerque have responded. According to a map on the government’s census website, New Mexico’s response rate is currently one of the lowest in the country at 56.1%.

