City of Albuquerque in need of volunteers to map extreme heat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is looking for volunteers to help them find out which neighborhoods are experiencing extreme heat, but it won’t be the most comfortable job. Next month, volunteers will mount heat sensors on their bikes and cars, then ride around their neighborhoods in the morning, afternoon, and evening.

The sensors will record data like temperature, humidity and location. The goal is to find out which neighborhoods are experiencing extreme heat during one of the hottest days of the year. The city will then come up with a plan to help stave off extreme heat.

The project is a collaboration between the city and the National Integrated Heat Health Information System. The city is expecting July 9 to be in the top 10% of annual averages, but that date is tentative. Volunteers can learn more and sign up through the One ABQ Volunteers website.