ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque announced its next step in a growing issue. They are trying to address the shoplifting problem in the city.

A House Bill 234 passed in the legislative session aimed at tackle retail crime is now in effect.

The punishment for those caught shoplifting anything more than $500 is a felony.

The new law now makes it to that if someone continues to steal, the value of all the stolen goods added together, regardless of the store, is added together for 90 days. This giving prosecutors more ways to charge repeat offenders.

Another way the city is tackling the issue is more cameras in the Uptown area, and other parts of the city will soon follow suite. Seven more cameras have been installed in the Uptown area to aide with transit safety, but also to help with convicting shoplifters, using video as evidence.

Mayor Keller said this helps because, in most cases, the previous cameras used at stores aren’t always the best quality. Police and city officials said that repeat offenders will now start being charged with felonies in the next 30 to 60 days.

Albuquerque police said in that press conference last week that they have made 45 arrests and citations in shoplifting cases since May and have recovered $15,000 worth of merchandise.