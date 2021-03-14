City of Albuquerque hosts virtual State of the City

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sunday afternoon, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller addressed the city in a virtual State of the City. One year after the pandemic began, Keller discussed all of the unexpected challenges that came with COVID-19, and how the city powered through it together.

Unchartered territory was the theme of this year’s State of the City celebration. Mayor Keller says the pandemic presented unexpected challenges that the city faced head-on. “We made sure seniors had meals, frontline workers had childcare, local businesses had grants, families had help with rent,” explained Mayor Keller during the State of the City.

There’s no denying the pandemic has taken its toll on the local economy, but Keller says it’s not all bad. More than $200 million is being invested in city redevelopment, which will include new streets and sidewalks on the westside, two new community centers along Route 66, and a library in the international district. “For the first time in years, there are construction cranes popping up all over town as we build for recovery,” said Keller.

He also says Netflix continues to make a big impact on the Duke City. Last year, city council approved a major expansion for the streaming giant. Netflix is now promising more than 2,000 jobs, and the sprawling Orion Center will be coming to the Sunport, promising at least 1,000 jobs.

Another big subject of discussion – progress on the Gateway Center. In 2020, the city signed an agreement to purchase the Gibson Medical Center, to serve as a 24/7 center for the homeless. While neighbors want more time to weigh in on that project, Keller says this year the city will follow through on making that vision a reality.

The mayor says the city’s focus on public safety has remained a priority. For the third year in a row, Keller says they’ve met their goal to hire 100 new officers a year.