ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Are you interested in starting or growing your own business? The city of Albuquerque’s small business office has partnered up with ‘Job Training Albuquerque’ to host a resource fair to give people the skills and push to get started.

There will be over 20 organizations that can help develop your business including lenders, marketers, and much more. The networking event is free and the first 100 attendees will receive a free lunch voucher to an on-site local food truck.

The Resource Fair on Monday, September 11 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Ted M. Gallegos Community Center at 6900 Gonzales Rd SW. To register and more information visit eventbrite.com.