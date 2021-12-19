City of Albuquerque hosts last community block party of the year

Albuquerque News

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city hosted its final block party of the year in the Barelas Neighborhood. Several businesses and city departments showed up at Saturday’s event at the Barelas Community Center.

They offered resources like emergency rental assistance and SNAP benefits. One small business owner says it’s one way to stay connected with the community. “It is important to me to give back to the community because I want to see the new generation do something better with their life instead of doing what they are doing on the streets,” barbershop owner Robert Sanchez said.

The city’s next events will be in the new year.

