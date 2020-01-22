City of Albuquerque hosts job fair to benefit youth

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque will host its second annual One Albuquerque: 2020 Job & Volunteer Fair for youth in the community on February 1 at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

This free event invites youth between the ages of 14 to 25 to explore career opportunities and educational development but parents, guardians and teachers are also encouraged to attend.

The University of New Mexico and Central New Mexico Community College will be on-site to help with educational and career guidance for attending youth.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the upper east side of the convention center. Free parking is available on the guest level of the underground Civic Plaza parking lot. Paid parking is also available at the Convention Center parking structure or attendees may take the bus.

There will be opportunities to apply for positions on-site, submit application materials, interview with hiring officials and and attend breakout sessions.

What to bring: photo ID, social security card and copies of resume.

If you are interested and would like to sign up for this free event click here to receive reminders and other useful information.

For tips on how to prepare for a job fair click here.