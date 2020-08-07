City of Albuquerque hosts grab-and-go school supply drive

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is hosting an event on Saturday, August 8, to make sure families are ready with school supplies. The grab-and-go event will take place at three community centers from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or while supplies last.

The event will be at the following community centers:

Alamosa Community Center

Mesa Verde Community Center

Thomas Bell Community Center

Along with the school supplies, there will be music, a car show, and resources to help navigate the upcoming school year.

