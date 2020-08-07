City of Albuquerque hosts grab-and-go school supply drive

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is hosting an event on Saturday, August 8, to make sure families are ready with school supplies. The grab-and-go event will take place at three community centers from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or while supplies last.

The event will be at the following community centers:

  • Alamosa Community Center
  • Mesa Verde Community Center
  • Thomas Bell Community Center

Along with the school supplies, there will be music, a car show, and resources to help navigate the upcoming school year.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Friday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss