City of Albuquerque hosts grab-and-go school supply drive

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is hosting an event on Saturday, August 8, to make sure families are ready with school supplies. The grab-and-go event will take place at three community centers from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or while supplies last.
The event will be at the following community centers:
- Alamosa Community Center
- Mesa Verde Community Center
- Thomas Bell Community Center
Along with the school supplies, there will be music, a car show, and resources to help navigate the upcoming school year.
