ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Are you looking for work? If so the City of Albuquerque’s Office of Equity and Inclusion is gearing up for a diversity job fair which is a collaborative hiring effort between the city and multiple partner organizations including the Office of African American Affairs, and New Mexico Workforce Solutions.

The Diversity Job Fair will be held Friday, May 26 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at APS Berna Facio Professional Development Building, 3315 Louisiana Blvd NE. There will be dozen of employers on-site looking to hire such as women-owned businesses, minority businesses LGBTQ owned businesses. You can RSVP here. For more information visit cabq.gov.