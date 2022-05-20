ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is encouraging residents to opt for riding a bike over driving. Friday was the annual Bike 2 Wherever Day.

The event encourages people to bike to work, school, or wherever they may be going. More than 1,000 people participated. Friday also kicked off a week-long raffle to win gift certificates to local businesses and bike shops.

It was formerly known as Bike to Work Day but they made changes with more people now working from home. “Biking is good for your health, it’s good for the environment, it’s a sustainable way to get around. It’s also an opportunity to save money,” said Valerie Hermanson of the city’s Vision Zero program.