ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday, February 4, the City of Albuquerque is bringing back the annual youth job and volunteer fair with hundreds of job and volunteer opportunities, breakout sessions, and resume workshops. A summer job is a staple of our teenage and young adult years. These early experiences can help young people find their passions or simply provide valuable experience.

The City of Albuquerque will have seasonal and part-time job opportunities in multiple departments. Staff the climbing wall at North Domingo Baca, work with kids at our community centers and summer camps, a lifeguard at a city pool, or join the Mayor’s creative youth corps. There will be some group interviews available and depending on the job, people could be hired on-site.

The Fair is free and registration is required to attend. The event will be Saturday, February 4 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Youth ages 14-25 looking for work or to volunteer. The fair will be held at, Berna Facio Professional Development Center, (3315 Louisiana NE, 87110).

