Flyer for World Cup Watch Party | Photo Courtesy of the City of Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – World Cup fans have a chance to get together with other fans and enjoy the championship matches on the big screen. Food and drinks will be available nearby, according to the schedule.

The City of Albuquerque and New Mexico United are teaming up to host a series of watch parties on Civic Plaza, showing the games on a 16×30 foot display.

It kicks off with the U.S. versus Wales on Monday, November 21, and runs through the final on December 18.

The schedule can be seen below or on the city’s website.