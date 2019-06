ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The City of Albuquerque is inviting the community to help beautify the Foothills this weekend.

In honor of National Trails Day, the city is hosting a trail cleanup, as well as maintenance and conservation projects at Elena Gallegos picnic area Saturday, June 1. There will be projects for all fitness levels.

If you'd like to volunteer, you can register online.