ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is hosting a tech fair to help seniors embrace technology. The event is Friday, April 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the North Domingo Baca Multigenerational Center.

The event is open for people 50 and older and aims to improve their digital literacy. Attendees will learn how to make full use of their devices, connect with friends and loved ones online and stay safe from online scams. This is a free event and registration is not required.