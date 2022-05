ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is hosting its “a Poets Picnic” Saturday, May 6. The free, all-day event kicks off at 10:30 a.m. and is being held at the Open Space Visitor Center off Coors.

Those that attend can view, ‘Weathergrams,’ those are brown paper tags inscribed with different poems hanging around the grounds. There will also be a haiku workshop, poetry readings, open mic sessions adn a performance from the Wise Crane Taiko group.