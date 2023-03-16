ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – To celebrate the rich cultural diversity in southeast Albuquerque, the city is hosting an arts festival in early May. Taking place at the city’s newest community center, The Singing Arrow, the festival will feature music, performances, food trucks, arts and crafts for sale and more.

They are currently in the process of recruiting more artists, they will have a table where artists can display their art or crafts. To participate, go online and fill out a submission form. Applicants must display culture or what culture means to them. The deadline to sign up was extended to April 28, tables cost $20.

The arts festival will be on May 6th from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. At The Singing Arrow Community Center, located at 13200 Wenonah Ave, SE. For more information visit the city’s website.